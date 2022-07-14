TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

“God truly answers prayers” – Judy Austin rejoices as…

“Breath of fresh air” Funke Akindele ditches husband’s surname,…

Moment Rita Dominic and hubby, Fidelis Anosike k!ssed…

Man packs his girlfriend clothes, kicks her out of his house for ‘misbehaving’ (Video)

Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

A Nigerian man has sent his girlfriend out of his because she was purportedly misbehaving.

The furious man packed all his girlfriend’s belongings, put them in a black polythene bag and told her to leave his house in broad daylight while onlookers were watching.

His friend who recorded the video as well as the man were both livid and they expressed their displeasure.

READ ALSO

Nigerian lady reveals CCTV cameras are preventing her from…

N100k to see Kelly – Man invites TikTok star, Bhadie Kelly…

In the viral video, the lady could be seen calmly packing her things and leaving the boyfriend’s house while they camera man mocked her.

Although the main reason for sending the girl packing was not disclosed by the livid boyfriend nor his friend.

Watch the video below:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Thatblackbwoy (@thatblackbwoyy)

//www.instagram.com/embed.js

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

“God truly answers prayers” – Judy Austin rejoices as May Edochie…

“Breath of fresh air” Funke Akindele ditches husband’s surname, “Bello” as she…

Moment Rita Dominic and hubby, Fidelis Anosike k!ssed passionately at her 47th…

Yul Edochie’s wife, May thanks a lady who blasted him for taking a second…

Man dies after drinking an entire bottle of 35% spirit in two minutes just to…

Why I prefer my marriage to be private but not secret – Rita Dominic reveals

“My heart is full of joy’ – Actor, Mike Godson expresses excitement as he…

1 of 5

LATEST UPDATES

Man packs his girlfriend clothes, kicks her out of his house for ‘misbehaving’…

American woman discovers on MTV show, Catfish that she’s been scammed by…

Ebuka Obi-Uchendu’s wife, Cynthia lists 40 reasons why she loves him as he…

“Na thunder go fire una”– Destiny Etiko lambasts those saying rich…

Lady goes on her knees as her man stands to ask for her hand in marriage (Video)

‘Love and care for your wives, side chicks will not be there when you’re…

Alex Ekubo’s message to Funke Akindele stirs reactions

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More