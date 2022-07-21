Man quits N24m job, relocates abroad to start Masters programme

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Ezie Innocent

According to reports, a Nigerian guy has quit his well-paying work and moved abroad with his family.

He left a position that paid him $24 million a year and moved to the UK to begin his Master’s program.

The story was relayed on Twitter by Olkayode Bakre, who said that the man lived in a lovely duplex in Lekki, Lagos state, and that his wife worked in a bank.

But the man and his wife everything behind to start life afresh in the United Kingdom together with their kids.

Read some comments below..

@chidi_adaugo; Na them sabi, if i earn this, i doubt id want to reocate? Id peay for good health and protection, rather than go slave out in another man’s land, except of course there is a job waiting for them there

@Leopantro; I had a friend that said the same thing. Worked in zenith bank, a nice car and a beautiful house and a rich family. No plan of leaving.
He received a gu”shot injury from robbers while travelling from asaba to Lagos. Only son of the family, he was buried in March

@akingbadegroup; 24M what about after tax, 20m, naira depreciate average 25% per annum before December your salary would have depreciated to say 18m. you pay crazy for sch fees 2kids at lekki per annum 3m. burn diesel and other unnecessary costs. Your 2m say monthly salary you barely save 250k.

@OrjiUka; “He also didn’t understand until he was going home from work one evening and a traffic robber on Eko Bridge shot his wife on her left thigh with a locally manufactured p!stol and he rushed her to Mainland Hospital in Surulere but was asked to get Police Report. Should I continue?

