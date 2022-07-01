Man Shocked To Find Out His Wife Is A L*sbian After 3 years Of Marriage

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Shalom

A Twitter user with the username, @thaturhobogirl has narrated sad story of how a man found out about his wife’s sexuality.

The Twitter user disclosed that the man found out his wife is a l*sbian after she kept giving excuses on why she could not get pregnant.

The couple have been married to each other for three years. She also revealed that the man has planned to remarry in September.

The Twitter user wrote;

Married for 3years, no child, madam kept giving excuses to Oga that she couldn’t get pregnant,only for Oga to discover madam is a l*sbian but why waste his time, why put him through all the marital stress. Well Oga will be getting married again by September. Crazy world.”

