TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Lady shares interesting story of how she got married to…

Nigerians pour out their hearts over a frail photo of Olu Jacobs…

“He loved me unconditionally despite the fact that I had 4…

Man who began trekking from South Africa arrives Mecca after three years of walking (Video)

News
By Ezie Innocent

A South African man has arrived in Mecca on foot after walking for three years across African and European countries to reach Islam’s holiest place.

He embarked on his journey 30th August 2018 and he walked through Zimbabwe, Tanzania, Kenya, Sudan, Egypt and Palestine, where the COVID-19 border lockdown forced him to paus his journey.

The man said he stayed in Palestine for more than a year and after the border was reopened he continued walking through Jordan, Medina before arriving Mecca.

READ ALSO

Mother throws baby from burning building ~ Video

Prisoner Caught Pants Down With Female Prison Warder…

Saheed, from Cape Town, also said that he was in Mecca for Hajj and after it is over, he would walk back to South Africa.

A footage which has gone viral on social media shows him narrating to an interviewer how he embarked on the journey.

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Lady shares interesting story of how she got married to neighbor’s younger…

Nigerians pour out their hearts over a frail photo of Olu Jacobs ahead of his…

“He loved me unconditionally despite the fact that I had 4 kids”…

My wife has turned me to a pauper in the house – Man laments

“My biggest wish was to be on set with him” – Yul Edochie pens sweet tribute to…

“Family Is Everything” – Actress Chika Ike Says As She Shares…

I have been crushing on one of my neighbors – Married woman opens up, seeks…

1 of 7

LATEST UPDATES

“Pay Mummy wa her 4 million” Netizens drag Isbae U over alleged unpaid debt as…

Man who began trekking from South Africa arrives Mecca after three years of…

Big Brother Naija Season 7 commencement date released; check out all you need to…

Lady traveling to meet stranger discovers mid flight that she’s been blocked

“Why you no talk since?” – Man asks lady as she confronts him after…

“My biggest wish was to be on set with him” – Yul Edochie pens sweet tribute to…

Nigerian lady bags first class in Law from Cambridge

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More