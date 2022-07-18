Marriage not my priority, I need land – Veteran actor, Kenneth Aguba

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

Popular Nollywood thespian, Kenneth Aguba, has stated that he is not prepared to tie the knot despite being 56 years old.

The actor, who was recently homeless, stated in a Facebook interview that he is more interested in finding financial stability.

Aguba continued by thanking his supporters for their financial support and expressing his hope that they would be inspired to do so in the future.

Kenneth added that although he is comfortable with his current accommodation, he, however, still needs a plot of land.

In his words; “My name is Kenneth jideofor okenna. I’m from Eziagu in Enugu state. I’m 56 years old and I am not married.

I will marry by God’s time. I have family members but they don’t know me or take care of me.

I attend Christ Ascension Church. When I was at Abakpa the church knew I was homeless because God told them to give me a house but they didn’t was to finish building the house.

They kept taking me to one place or the other. They even took me to a public yard where they were usually too many people ready to use the toilet at once.

The house the church was building on Abakpa wasn’t specifically for me it was passionage but I was going to live there too.

I’m comfortably where I’m living now, I have someone to cook my food and wash my clothes. I’m not in a hurry to get married. Marriage is not my problem now.

I thank my fans especially those sending money to my account. I pray for strength so they can continue to help me. I am not a man for one I am a man for all.

Aside that comfortable accommodation I have now. I need a plot of land in Abakpa.”

