Married man allegedly sponsoring actress, Ini Edo’s lifestyle revealed

By Ezie Innocent

Ini Edo, a Nigerian actress, is said to be in a relationship with a married man who allegedly funds her celebrity lifestyle.

Cutie Juls, a popular blogger, made the claim in an Instagram post, revealing the man’s name as Obialor.

Sharing a photo of both Obialor and Ini Edo, Cutie wrote;

”So na Brother Obialor be our sister’s big god.

Hmm during their France trip, I was just laughing. They keep taking separate pics from separate places.

But you see this relationship, I just love how Ini is using Obialor’s mumu button

I learnt she is trying to get Ifeanyi [the guy I posted when breaking her child birth’s news] an apartment close to Harvest apartments so they will both use it as their comfort home outside home.

Obialor will shower praises on his wife on IG but will take Ini on every trip. Hmmm. Learnt he was the one of the main sponsors of Ini’s birthday party which she had recently.

But he didn’t throw that kind of party for his wife’s birthday o.. hmmm men

Ini, please continue to use him, Nne. You have my vote since he wants to be mumu.

I think his wife is even younger than Ini but his mumu self will spend the money on aunty celebrity instead of giving his wife the money to do BBL also if that’s what attracts him.

Ini, you too, nawa for you o… must there always be a married man on the side? Hian!!

Anyway, no mind my long talk. Na the simple amebo I wan do be sey, we have graciously seen the handsome married man who is Ini’s big god.

Thanks for ur attention.”

