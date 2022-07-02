Married women share hilarious photos after partaking in “wear your husbands clothes” challenge

Nigerians love to have fun and challenge each other on social media. A twitter user with the username @Zimviral has engaged twitter users in yet another challenge.

She challenged married ladies to wear their husbands clothes and post a picture of what they look like in the outfit.

She wrote:

“wear your husband’s clothes 😅”

Seeing this, so many ladies took part in the challenge and posted funny looking pictures of themselves.

Here are some comments:

“I’m totally in for it but my height shem my height 😂😂😂”

“Now my trouser developed some bums and hips .i cant wear it anymore..can you stop this challenge before she wears all my pants😔😔”

“This should be a thread or challenge”



“When mama wakes up telling everyone that am the father of this house 😹😹😹😹😹”

“I like the Gangsta pose in the Pink tee loool”



“😂 😂 😂 😂 😂 😂”

See the tweet below: