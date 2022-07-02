Nigerians love to have fun and challenge each other on social media. A twitter user with the username @Zimviral has engaged twitter users in yet another challenge.
She challenged married ladies to wear their husbands clothes and post a picture of what they look like in the outfit.
She wrote:
“wear your husband’s clothes 😅”
Seeing this, so many ladies took part in the challenge and posted funny looking pictures of themselves.
Here are some comments:
“I’m totally in for it but my height shem my height 😂😂😂”
“Now my trouser developed some bums and hips .i cant wear it anymore..can you stop this challenge before she wears all my pants😔😔”
“This should be a thread or challenge”
“When mama wakes up telling everyone that am the father of this house 😹😹😹😹😹”
“I like the Gangsta pose in the Pink tee loool”
“😂 😂 😂 😂 😂 😂”
See the tweet below:
Wear your husband's clothes 😅 pic.twitter.com/fwGQKgq5by
— ZimViral ® (@ZimViral) June 28, 2022
