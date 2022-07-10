“May God bless you always” Nigerians shower love on Joke Silva over what she did for her husband

Nigerians have expressed their best wishes to Nollywood couple Joke Silva and her husband Olu Jacob as the veteran actor enters his 80th birthday.

Nigerians continue to be impressed by Joke Silva’s devotion to her husband despite his illness, which has kept him out of the public eye for the past few years.

Recall that a photo of Olu Jacobs that surfaced online a few days ago raised concern among the actor’s fans, who had earlier thought he was dead.

Olu Jacobs was highly celebrated on social media by entertainment celebrities, including RMD, Funke Akindele, Yul Edochie, to mention but a few of them.

Joke Silva took to Instagram to share a video from the birthday venue with a cheering caption that expressed her happiness.

She wrote: My heart leaps for joy. It’s my birthday too

Entertainment stars including Mr Macaroni, Obi Asika, Kaffy, and other fans of Joke Silva took to her timeline to commend her dedication towards her husband.

They showered love and praises on her.

Kaffydance: Yesssssoooooo mummy God shows His awesomeness through your heart

thelifeof_ifeyinwaighodalo: Congratulations my dear sister

ivyekong: This is so beautiful aunty. May God bless and keep you both. Love you

obiasika: Happy bday and more blessings

otto_orondaam: May God bless you always. Wishing you both long life and many more beautiful years