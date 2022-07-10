Men are scarce, nobody is asking me out again – Pretty lady laments (Video)

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

A young lady has lamented the scarcity and lack of interest of men towards the women folks these days.

She took to social media to raise an alarm over the scarcity of men in the society these days particularly the ones who are always eager to do nice things for ladies.

The good looking lady wondered why men are no longer making passes at her and has begun to inquire why.

She also questioned why men had abruptly stopped complimenting women or professing their love for them.

See netizens reactions:

moses_ehi1 wrote: “If a guy tell a girl hello na billing straight to say hello now to a girl is very expensive and no money because if una vote Peter obi next year things will be back to normal again.”

wf_pemisire wrote: “Make them tell you say you’re beautiful make you knack dem jago billing any little compliment to my gender na billing I just tire sef”


