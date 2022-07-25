Men should be crediting their babes randomly, girls need money more – Nigerian man (Video)

A man has taken to his social media page to teach his fellow men how they should treat the women folks in their relationships.

According to the young man, men shouldn’t be waiting at all for their partners to ask them for money before crediting them.

In a video he shared on his social media page, the man asserted that it is improper for males to wait for their girlfriends to request money before they provide.

He claims that because girls need money more than men do, gentlemen should be randomly transferring money to their girlfriends.

His advice has however been rebuffed by men who say that he’s only saying that to get attention from women.

Watch him speak below: