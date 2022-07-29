Mercy Chinwo reacts as Cubana ChiefPriest announces plan to come to her wedding

It’s no longer news that Nigerian Gospel Singer, Mercy Chinwo and renowned Pastor, Blessed Uzochikwa are engaged.

The couple recently concluded their introduction ceremony and have now set the date for their wedding at August 2022.

Recently, celebrity barman, Cubana Chief Priest commented on a post made by the gospel singer, telling her to get ready to welcome him at her wedding.

In response, Mercy Chinwo has conveyed her enthusiasm to welcome the celebrity barman on her wedding day.

Mercy Chinwo shared emojis of laughter alongside other emojis which showed that she is very much eager to meet him. The beautiful singer has been trending online after announcing her engagement to lover whom she dated for a while.

See the screenshot below: