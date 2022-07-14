TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

“God truly answers prayers” – Judy Austin rejoices as…

Moment Rita Dominic and hubby, Fidelis Anosike k!ssed…

Yul Edochie’s wife, May thanks a lady who blasted him for…

Moment Kirikiri prison officials took custody of Baba after being sentenced to 16years in jail

Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

A video making the rounds online captures Nigerian actor, Baba Ijesha being taken by officials of Kirikiri Correctional Services after he was sentenced to jail.

The Nollywood star whose real name is Olanrewaju James was convicted by an Ikeja Special Offences Court for sexually assaulting a 14-year-old minor.

Justice Oluwatoyin Taiwo, in a judgement on Thursday, sentenced Baba Ijesha to 16 years in jail after convicting him of indecent treatment of a child, sexual assault and attempted sexual assault.

READ ALSO

“I divorced My Husband After He Was Sent to…

R. Kelly sentenced to 30 years for s*x trafficking

After the ruling, Kirikiri prison officials took custody of him so he can be processed to start serving his jail term.

Watch the video below;

Reacting, kids_garden_thrift said; Huge lesson. Untop how many minutes? Chai

austin_maduka; All the best to him, hope others will learn

queeneth700; Just because of how many minutes pleasure

wf_kezman; Waiting people wey Dey push am Dey do pass him own ooo life.

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

“God truly answers prayers” – Judy Austin rejoices as May Edochie…

Moment Rita Dominic and hubby, Fidelis Anosike k!ssed passionately at her 47th…

Yul Edochie’s wife, May thanks a lady who blasted him for taking a second…

Man dies after drinking an entire bottle of 35% spirit in two minutes just to…

“My heart is full of joy’ – Actor, Mike Godson expresses excitement as he…

Why I am a proud prost!tute – Tacha

Peter Obi storms Osun; pulls massive crowd ahead of gubernatorial election…

1 of 5

LATEST UPDATES

Reactions Trail Videos of Man and His very Tall Wife, He Reaches Her on Her…

Moment Kirikiri prison officials took custody of Baba after being sentenced to…

Why I need to do away with Omoni Oboli – Uche Jombo opens up

Lady Who Made Bricks to Send Herself to School Celebrates As She Finally…

“I am tired of being so strong” – Toke Makinwa shares…

“A side chick is everything a man wants in his woman” – Man claims

Man packs his girlfriend clothes, kicks her out of his house for ‘misbehaving’…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More