Moment Kirikiri prison officials took custody of Baba after being sentenced to 16years in jail

A video making the rounds online captures Nigerian actor, Baba Ijesha being taken by officials of Kirikiri Correctional Services after he was sentenced to jail.

The Nollywood star whose real name is Olanrewaju James was convicted by an Ikeja Special Offences Court for sexually assaulting a 14-year-old minor.

Justice Oluwatoyin Taiwo, in a judgement on Thursday, sentenced Baba Ijesha to 16 years in jail after convicting him of indecent treatment of a child, sexual assault and attempted sexual assault.

After the ruling, Kirikiri prison officials took custody of him so he can be processed to start serving his jail term.

Watch the video below;

