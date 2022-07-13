Moment Rita Dominic and hubby, Fidelis Anosike k!ssed passionately at her 47th birthday party (Videos)

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

A viral clip captures the intense moment veteran actress, Rita Dominic who turned 47 yesterday July 12, shared a kiss with her husband, Fidelis.

The actress took to her social media page to share stunning photos to mark her 47th birthday which stirred countless birthday wishes from fans.

The actress and her husband were captured at the party having a pleasant time together.

The couple was asked to share a kiss together which they did, stirring raucous cheers from spectators who were present at the party.

This is the first time the couple has been seen engaging in public display of affection since they got married in April.

Watch the video below:

