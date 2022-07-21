TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

“How I survived depress!on when my husband, Yul took a second…

Video of Emmanuella and Mark Angel stirs reactions

How you prevented me from ruining my musical video – Yemi Alade…

Mother prays for young son for taking her out of trenches

Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

A young Nigerian man has been praised for changing his mother’s living condition for the better.

He relocated her from the scruffy old house to a lovely new apartment.

The woman posted a video on TikTok that showed the old home his mother occupied and the new one to which they had moved.

READ ALSO

Man quits N24m job, relocates abroad to start Masters…

I’m having mental health issues – Nigerian artist cries out…

The heartwarming final scene of the video showed a photo of the young man kneeling as his mother rained prayers on him.

Then he asked those who were leading lavish lives to remember to look after their mothers and take them out of the trenches.

The young man wrote:

“Hope as you Dey flex you don commot your mama from trenches,” he wrote.

Watch the video below:

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

“How I survived depress!on when my husband, Yul took a second wife” – May Yul…

Video of Emmanuella and Mark Angel stirs reactions

How you prevented me from ruining my musical video – Yemi Alade reacts to Ada…

“She called me crazy and mentally derailed” – Kemi Olunloyo revisits old beef…

‘Play with your ugly African children, Justin will never accept you’ – Korra…

“My Mama, Tears Won’t Let Me Type”: Ada Ameh’s Eldest Daughter on The Johnsons…

Popular TikToker Mimi dies after her boyfriend allegedly used her for ratuals

1 of 7

LATEST UPDATES

Mother prays for young son for taking her out of trenches

“My Dad Turns Fifty Today” – Lady Says As She Flaunts Her…

Reactions As Toyin Lawani’s 8-year-old Son Jumps D0wn From A Balc0ny

Why I have an unending love for Nkechi Blessing – Tonto Dikeh reveals

Little girl touching an army personnel’s feet leaves internet emotional

Skitmaker NastyBlaq complains bitterly after being served cashew nut and juice…

Nigerian student blames ASUU for her excessive [email protected]@tion

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More