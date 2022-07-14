“Mummy of Lagos” Bobrisky Pepper his haters as he rains wards of naira of his friends

Controversial crossdresser, Idris Okuneye better known as Bobrisky was spotted making it rain money at BBNaija Khloe’s mother during her 60th birthday party.

The human barbie doll was clad in a well tailored blue Aso ebi, looking the remarkable Queen that he claims to be.

The cross dresser who is well known for his ostentatious display of wealth was true to form as he was seen spraying wads of naira notes on the celebrant.

Sharing videos from the event which showed him spraying wads of naira note, he wrote, “Bob mapami now lol” roughly translated to “Bob don’t kill me.”

Fans and cybercitizens who took to his social media comment section hailed him the Rich Lagos Queen, Mummy of Lagos.