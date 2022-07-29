TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


“My 17-year-old niece is pregnant with her second child and they tried to hide it from me” – Lady laments

Entertainment
By Shalom

Few years ago, a lady identified as Debra Moima posted a story about her 15-year-old niece getting pregnant.

However, 2 years later, she has shared another story revealing that, that same niece has gotten pregnant again at 17 years old.

According to her, her family members tried to hide her niece’s pregnancy from her.

She tweeted:
“Remember when I told you that my 15 year old niece was pregnant? It has happened again 2 years later but this time around they tried to hide it from me”

Reacting to her tweet, @SbahleSonke0 wrote:
“I had a talk with young people about alcohol and substance abuse, they said we don’t even tell them we love them. Do you think some of us lack parenting skills? When I look back both my paternal and maternal grandmothers played a big role in our growth, now there is no support.”

@Grootboom_ wrote:
“My 14 year old niece got pregnant and her mom covered up by taking care of the child, 8 months later she got pregnant again. I feel so bad for her.”

