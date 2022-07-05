“My biggest wish was to be on set with him” – Yul Edochie pens sweet tribute to Olu Jacobs

Popular actor, Yul Edochie has eulogized veteran actor, Olu Jacobs ahead of his 80th birthday.

The soon to be octogenarian turns 80 on July 11th and has taken to his profile to share a picture of him ahead of his birthday.

Yul Edochie, while eulogizing his senior colleague, stated that one of his biggest wish was to be on set with the legendary actor.

Yul wrote: “When I started acting career in 2005, one if my biggest wishes was to be on set with the Legendary Uncle Olu Jacobs. I finally got that opportunity many times and I learnt so much from him. And I’ll forever be grateful. A very happy 80th birthday to you sir. May God be with you always. We love you”.

