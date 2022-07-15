My boyfriend broke up with me because I have mouth odour – Lady cries out

A social media user identified as evelynrams28 on tiktok has revealed the shocking reason her boyfriend broke up with her.

According to her, she suffers from terrible mouth odour which her boyfriend referred to as “r0tten rat smell”. She also revealed that her boyfriend could no longer endure the odour which was why he broke up with her.

She captioned her video:

“Guys I need help😭 so my boyfriend dumped me because of my mouth odour, he said I smell like a rotten rat🥺m not really worried about him dumping me, m worried about the next person m gonna meet😭

please help on what I should use to treat the smell🥺🤲

This is so embarrassing but I had to 😭💔”

Here are some comments:

@queenanne95:Tik tok family. I love u so much😭guys. where do you come from, are u angels 😇. u full of love,care n support, I’m humbled by ur humidity. thank you

@ndoezikode:He ddnt love you, if you love someone you help them get through their issues, don’t feel bad about yourself, visit a doctor it could be tonsil stones.

@mmaselemanerakaki:I like d fact that u not angry at him y are fixing yrslf ma love go to d doctor it might be d tonsils ……I love u

watch the video below:

https://vm.tiktok.com/ZMNaMNAfX/?k=1