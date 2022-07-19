“My boyfriend wants to marry me, I’m 17, he is 19” – Teenager seeks advice

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Shalom

A teenage girl has sought for advice after her boyfriend proposed to her at 17 years old and her father refused.

According to her, she is so in love with him and wants to get married to him because he would leave the world soon.

She wrote:
“Am 17 years old and my boyfriend want to marry me. My daddy is rejecting, my mommy is accepting. I owe my boyfriend so so much.

My boyfriend is 19 and beg me to marry and born for him cos by Destiny he will die young but i don’t tell my parents this. My boyfriend have support my mommy so much in business with hooge money. I love him.

I want advise on how make my daddy accept something on my head. My boyfriend has 2 benz we are building now.”

