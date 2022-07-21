“My Dad Turns Fifty Today” – Lady Says As She Flaunts Her Parents

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Shalom

A lady identified as @maletsemana on twitter has shared photos her young dad as he celebrates his birthday.

According to her, her father was clocking fifty years old although he actually looked way younger.

While sharing a picture of her parents, She captioned her post:
“My dad turned fifty today🥺”

Netizens have reacted in her comment section pointing out that her father looks younger than her mother while others have congratulated them.

Here are some comments:
@nileshsi wrote:
“Wish that old man a happy birthday. Tell him Nilesh sends best wishes (we worked together at Ekurhuleni)”

@NKM_Freedomslay wrote:
“Wow really, funny enough i also thought his still in his early 40’s…by the way that was my boss from 2017 to 2019, what a lovely soul easy to talk to but he is firm in his ways for sure. HAPPY birthday ntate Joe😅”

@thobile wrote:
“Happy birthday to your dad.May he continue to age gracefully.50 has never looked this good.Your parents must be doing something right to look this good at their age.”

