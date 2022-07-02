My girlfriend is the one feeding me – Victor Osimhen reveals days after claiming he’s in debt

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

Super Eagles striker, Victor Osimhen, has revealed that he is being fed by his girlfriend owing to his recent financial situation.

He stated this on Saturday in a tweet which appears like he chose to be catching cruise with fans and football lovers.

This comes few days after he said that he was indebted to all the provision stores around his neighbourhood.

The Napoli striker had tweeted; ”Gbogbo provision shop adugbo lati je gbese si, ati jade wa dogun bayi”

Osimhen said that she has been feeding him since cried out that he is in debt, so if he feels the need to buy her a car later, nobody should allege that he’s under a spell.

In an update on June 2, he wrote; ”Na my babe dey feed me since, if i later buy her car make una no talk say na juju o”

