“My heart is full of joy’ – Actor, Mike Godson expresses excitement as he welcomes baby boy with fiancée

Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

Popular Nollywood actor, Mike Godson has expressed his excitement as he welcomes a bouncing baby boy.

The newly made father excitedly took to his social media page to roll out videos of himself at the hospital.

In one, his fiancee was seen standing while holding her baby bump and in another, she was being wheeled in a gurney at the hospital.

He gave a half glance of his little baby as he thanked God for the safe arrival of his boy.

He wrote:

My heart is full of Joy!😁Through this gorgeously beautiful woman, God has blessed me with a Son. 🙏 See his peaceful, sleeping fine face.”

Fans and colleagues of the phenomenal thespian have taken to his comment section to congratulate him on being a father.

