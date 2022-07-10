My mistress beats me for not licking her private parts and sucking her breasts – Teenage housemaid in Delta state claims

A teenage girl named Chidimma who works as a maid in Warri, Delta State, claims her madam beats her practically every night because she won’t lick and suck her breasts and private parts.

According to SaharaReporters, Chidinma revealed in a video tape that lasted two minutes, 38 seconds, that she is from Imo State and that she desires to return to her parents since she could no longer put up with the harshness and sexual assaults of her mistress.

She did not, however, give the name of her mistress, and attempts to obtain it as of the time this report was filed were unsuccessful.

Chidinma who spoke in pidgin English said;