“My mouth is heavy” – Man cries out, cautions Nigerians after buying pink lip balm only to end up with swollen lips

A man has cried out after he bought a lip balm which was meant to turn his lips pink only for him to get an unexpected result.

According to the sad man, he had purchased the pink lip balm from an ‘aboki’ for N1,500.

He applied the balm on his lips for two days and instead of turning red as it promised to, it left him with very swollen lips.

He cautioned Nigerians to desist from purchasing such products from roadside sellers who appears to be selling the fake product.

He lamented the condition of his lips asking Nigerians what he could do about his swollen lips.

Watch him speak below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SAINT AVENUE ENTERTAINMENT (@saintavenue_ent1)

//www.instagram.com/embed.js