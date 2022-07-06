TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Shalom

A 29-year-old woman, Chinwendu Umegbaka, has been arrested by men of the Anambra State Police Command for kidnapping her neighbor’s 3-year-old daughter with intent to sell her.

On the 2nd of July, 2022, the mother of the child, who lives on Nwawulu Street near Onitsha, was unable to locate her child, and since her suspect was her 29-year-old neighbor, she quickly reported the case to a police officer.

The Police responded quickly and arrested the lady, who originally denied knowing the child’s whereabouts, but after a series of interrogations confessed that she was the one who stole the child.

When asked why she stole the child, Miss Chinwendu said she intended to sell her.

The good news is that the child was recovered alive and handed over to her parents.

