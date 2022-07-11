N100k to see Kelly – Man invites TikTok star, Bhadie Kelly to Nigeria for meet and greet

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Ezie Innocent

TikTok celebrity, Bhadie Kelly is set to visit Nigeria for the first time, for a show organised by a loyal fan known as Timi Vibe.

The man announced on social media that he invited the Togolese slay queen to Nigeria for a meet and greet with her fans in the country.

According to Timi Vibe, the gate fee was fixed at N100,000 and it will take place in Calabar for those interested in meeting Kelly one on one.

He also revealed that about 17 people have already paid and signed up for the show, but he lamented that the number of people is still low.

He pleaded with interested persons to do whatever they have to do to get the money as it is a rare opportunity to meet the TikTok star.

Watch him speak;

