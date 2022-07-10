Ned Nwoko breaks silence on alleged marriage proposal talks with comedienne, Emmanuella

Popular billionaire business man, Ned Nwoko has reacted to reports of proposing marriage to the family of comedienne, Emmanuella.

News of his proposal to the kid comedienne made the rounds after a journalist identified as Darlington Chidera Ibekwe reported that the business man was in talks with her family.

The report read:

“Emmanuella’s family shuns Ned Nwoko’s marriage list, informs him that Emmanuella is not Regina Daniels.

What exactly is wrong with Ned Nwoko? This isn’t ordinary honestly.

DCI

Darlington Chidera Ibekwe”.

Following the news, fans have enquired about the veracity of the news, and he has replied them by debunking in it.

One follower asked:

“Oga Ned it’s ok, I hear say you wan marry Emmanuella, is it true or false?”.

He however said: “I have beautiful wives.”

