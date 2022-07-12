TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

“Breath of fresh air” Funke Akindele ditches husband’s surname,…

Lady narrates how her husband mocked her parents after their…

Chacha Eke Cries For Help As She Makes Move To Completely Severe…

Nengi reacts after being called out for allegedly being Buhari’s ‘adviser’

Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

Rebecca Nengi Hampson, a reality TV star, has reacted after fans accused her of giving ‘bad’ advice to President Muhammadu Buhari.

This is because they claimed Buhari and Nengi have something in common in terms of how they treat people.

It all started when media personality Ebuka Obi-Uchendu quoted Buhari’s statement to ASUU regarding the ongoing strike action that began in February 2022 on his Twitter account.

READ ALSO

I am praying for you – Davido reacts as Kizz Daniel shares…

Burna Boy and Big Brother Naija star, Nengi spark dating…

”Enough is enough. Don’t hurt the next generation for goodness sake – President Buhari to ASUU”, Ebuka had tweeted.

In response to his post, a lady said the president and the BBNaija star are alike in the sense that they act like they are unaware of what is going on around them. She then said that the only difference is that Nengi is not wicked.

Another fan, however, argued that Nengi might be person giving bad advise to him, especially because it allegedly favours her and she has achieved a lot under his administration.

The fan wondered how the former beauty queen got a house, two cars and set up a booming business despite the hardship in the country.

Reacting to the comments, Nengi simply wrote; ”Special Adviser to the President. FRN. That’s my New Title”.

Read the exchange below:

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

“Breath of fresh air” Funke Akindele ditches husband’s surname, “Bello” as she…

Lady narrates how her husband mocked her parents after their wedding

Chacha Eke Cries For Help As She Makes Move To Completely Severe Ties With Her…

I Have No Other Choice Than to Quit — Peter Okoye Shares Emotional Note

Osinachi’s husband, Peter Nwachukwu, escapes from Kuje prison

Kenneth Aguba Finally Replies Ladies Pleading to Marry him

“Body all natural, we no dey go for maintenance” – Luchy Donalds throws hot…

1 of 6

LATEST UPDATES

Nengi reacts after being called out for allegedly being Buhari’s ‘adviser’

“I have been going through so much in my life” – Omah Lay goes emotional (Video)

“Breath of fresh air” Funke Akindele ditches husband’s surname, “Bello” as she…

Why I prefer my marriage to be private but not secret – Rita Dominic reveals

Osinachi’s husband, Peter Nwachukwu, escapes from Kuje prison

CAF Player of the Year: Super Eagles players fail to make final 10-man shortlist

“Body all natural, we no dey go for maintenance” – Luchy Donalds throws hot…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More