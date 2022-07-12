Nengi reacts after being called out for allegedly being Buhari’s ‘adviser’

Rebecca Nengi Hampson, a reality TV star, has reacted after fans accused her of giving ‘bad’ advice to President Muhammadu Buhari.

This is because they claimed Buhari and Nengi have something in common in terms of how they treat people.

It all started when media personality Ebuka Obi-Uchendu quoted Buhari’s statement to ASUU regarding the ongoing strike action that began in February 2022 on his Twitter account.

”Enough is enough. Don’t hurt the next generation for goodness sake – President Buhari to ASUU”, Ebuka had tweeted.

In response to his post, a lady said the president and the BBNaija star are alike in the sense that they act like they are unaware of what is going on around them. She then said that the only difference is that Nengi is not wicked.

Another fan, however, argued that Nengi might be person giving bad advise to him, especially because it allegedly favours her and she has achieved a lot under his administration.

The fan wondered how the former beauty queen got a house, two cars and set up a booming business despite the hardship in the country.

Reacting to the comments, Nengi simply wrote; ”Special Adviser to the President. FRN. That’s my New Title”.

Read the exchange below: