Netizens express disappointment as May Edochie retains husband’s name in latest announcement

Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

May Edochie, the wife of popular Nollywood actor Yul Edochie, has sparked controversy by continuing to use her husband’s name despite the polygamy scandal.

It should be noted that the actor recently took in a second wife, with whom he already had a child.

In the most recent Instagram development, May Edochie announced her official Facebook and YouTube pages, which still bear her husband’s name.

Lady narrates her horrible first date experience

Netizens react as Pere and Ebube Nwagbo kiss passionately…

This, however, disappointed some fans, as many had expected her to file a divorce.

“Hey guys, It’s about time….yassssssss! 💃💃💃
Ask me any question in the comment section below👇
Pls, pls, pls click on the link in my bio to SUBSCRIBE to my YouTube channel “all of may” and FOLLOW my Facebook page: ALL of MAY YUL-EDOCHIE❤️❤️❤️,” she wrote.

See some reactions below …

@BBNaijaupdate wrote: So, you are still staying with Yul Edochie regardless.

@Angy_talker wrote: “You still add Yul Edochie for YouTube Channel, e be like day You and Yul dey play us abi?”

@Validjoe wrote: “Na better curse I go give them, if all they are doing is to cash out and play with my emotions.”

@cross_petalz: May with all due respect, if u see any young man who loves you for u, pls return the love, we Dey your back.
Nobi we men sabi do rubbish biko.
I rest my case….
I hate cheating pls

