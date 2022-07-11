TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Ned Nwoko breaks silence on alleged marriage proposal talks with…

My mistress beats me for not licking her private parts and…

Reactions as Kizz Daniel tells lady he hijacked during concert to…

Netizens gush as man celebrates his marriage; recounts how his wife sold her phone just to pay his school fees [Photos]

Social Media drama
By Ezie Innocent

Nigerians have praised a young man named Kalu Kevin for taking to social media to celebrate his marriage.

Kalu, who recounted how he and his wife went to the same school, department, and level, had netizens gushing in a closed Facebook group where he shared the story.

READ ALSO

“Remain in your marriage and endure to the end” – Twitter…

“I rather die than depend on my wife to survive” – Man…

He also mentioned that they served in the same state and married during their service year.

Despite this, he concluded by revealing that his wife had sold her phone and used the proceeds to pay his school fees.

Posting their photos, Kelvin wrote:

”Congrats to me and my wife. We graduated in same school, Same department, Same level, Serve same state, Married when serving our country, 5 years in relationship before marriage.

“Since year one we are cool. It’s not easy but we made it. Better girlfriend go enjoy. She once sold her phone for me to pay school fee”

@ChimaKa reacted saying: “God when!! This is so beautiful to read.”

@Deborah Frank wrote: “Wow!! I love this couple. This is the kind of stories we want to hear.”

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Ned Nwoko breaks silence on alleged marriage proposal talks with comedienne,…

My mistress beats me for not licking her private parts and sucking her breasts…

Reactions as Kizz Daniel tells lady he hijacked during concert to ‘DM’ him…

“May God bless you always” Nigerians shower love on Joke Silva over what she did…

Men are scarce, nobody is asking me out again – Pretty lady laments (Video)

BBNaija star, Pere outlines the categories of people to avoid in a relationship

Regina Daniels’ mum, Rita Daniels collects dollars from her as ‘Omugwo’ fee

1 of 5

LATEST UPDATES

Netizens gush as man celebrates his marriage; recounts how his wife sold her…

AKSU student hospitalized after he was allegedly set ablaze by community…

N100k to see Kelly – Man invites TikTok star, Bhadie Kelly to Nigeria for meet…

Why you must kneel to thank anyone that gives you food in Nigeria — Actress Lucy…

“I won” – Nigerian lady forgives and gets engaged to boyfriend who cheated…

“I had to run” – Yomi Fabiyi says as he releases evidence…

How Yomi Fabiyi manhandled and forced me into early child labour – Wife speaks

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More