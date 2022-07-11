Netizens gush as man celebrates his marriage; recounts how his wife sold her phone just to pay his school fees [Photos]

Nigerians have praised a young man named Kalu Kevin for taking to social media to celebrate his marriage.

Kalu, who recounted how he and his wife went to the same school, department, and level, had netizens gushing in a closed Facebook group where he shared the story.

He also mentioned that they served in the same state and married during their service year.

Despite this, he concluded by revealing that his wife had sold her phone and used the proceeds to pay his school fees.

Posting their photos, Kelvin wrote:

”Congrats to me and my wife. We graduated in same school, Same department, Same level, Serve same state, Married when serving our country, 5 years in relationship before marriage.

“Since year one we are cool. It’s not easy but we made it. Better girlfriend go enjoy. She once sold her phone for me to pay school fee”

@ChimaKa reacted saying: “God when!! This is so beautiful to read.”

@Deborah Frank wrote: “Wow!! I love this couple. This is the kind of stories we want to hear.”