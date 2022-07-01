Netizens react to recent video of former pure water hawker, Jeremiah who went viral for giving prisoners his earnings

Social media users have gushed about the special grace that found the former pure water hawker, Ekuma Jeremiah, who went viral months ago for giving his earnings to prisoners.

Recall that Jeremiah, who demonstrated uncommon generosity by giving money to prisoners being transported, found favor in the eyes of well-meaning Nigerians like Obi Cubana, Daddy Freeze, and others.

Obi Cubana subsequently granted him scholarship and automatic employment thereafter.

The lad who is currently in school studying Law shared a video of himself with some of his colleagues which got cybercitizens drooling over his transformation.

Sharing the video, he wrote:

“LAW student 👨‍🎓

2nd Semester > 1%

#Thank you June 😁

See you guys in July”

