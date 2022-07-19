Nigerian gay rights activist, Edafe Okporo ties the knot with his lover, Nick Giglio

Nigerian writer, public speaker, Human rights and LGBTQ rights activist, Edafe Okporo, has tied the knot with his lover, Nick Giglio, in New York, America.

The US-based writer and public speaker was born and raised in Warri, Delta state but relocated to the United States years later.

He got engaged to his American lover, Nick Giglio last year and recently tied the knot.

Edafe Okporo confirmed on his social media pages, news of his marriage along with photos from the wedding ceremony.

He captioned it:

“We Official Mr & Mr. 07-16-22. It’s a dream come true. ❤️💐. Classic New York wedding.”

However, his posts has stirred a lot of negative reactions.

Here are some comments:

Personpikin1 wrote:

“I don’t know how you will be Nigeria and be gay. Like with what we are facing in this country na another man yansh dey give you joy?”

Wurld_famous wrote:

“Of all the 4 billion girls in this world, you chose your fellow man’s preeq over ASS?

This is not ordinary”