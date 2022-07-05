Nigerian lady bags first class in Law from Cambridge

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

Oyin Olukotun, a UK-based Nigerian, has bagged a first class degree from Cambridge University in the United Kingdom.

The bright student revealed this in a LinkedIn post where she also offered an encouraging account of how she overcame obstacles to accomplish the academic milestone.

She graduated with a first-class law degree from the elite university, but it wasn’t an easy road because there were early failures.

Oyin recalled making an application to study law at Cambridge three years prior, but regrettably failing to meet the requirements for admission. The tenacious woman didn’t give up, though; instead, she tried again and was admitted to the school.

Oyin also said that while attending the school, she experienced imposter syndrome, which is the belief that one’s accomplishment is not earned or that it was the consequence of one’s own abilities or efforts.

Fortunately, she overcame her physical and mental obstacles to graduate with honors.

She wrote: “3 years ago I missed my grades to get into Cambridge. Today I graduate from Cambridge with a First Class degree in Law.

“Having felt imposter syndrome regularly throughout the degree to placing within the top 15% of my cohort, I have achieved what my 16 year old self could only dream of and am extremely proud of my achievement.

I could not have completed this degree without the encouragement and support of my friends, family and pastoral support at my college. I remain eternally grateful. I now look forward to starting Thursday and Friday with CMS Academy tomorrow.”

