Nigerian lady mourns her boyfriend who died at 20 (Video)

A young Nigerian lady has taken to TikTok to mourn the death of her boyfriend identified as Chikwado Augustine Ugorji.

The 20-year-old young man was identified as an indigene of Imo state. He recently passed away and will be laid to rest at his father’s compound on Friday, July 15, 2022.

His girlfriend with TikTok username @jesseshuga3, took to her account on Thursday, the 30th of June to mourn his demise.

She shared a video compilation of some of their loved-up moments together with heartbreak emojis. The video was made using Lewis Capaldi’s “Someone You Loved” as the background music.

Netizens have since then, taken to the comments session to sympathize with her and pray for strength.

Here are some comments:

@jesseshuga3:I really can’t reply too all the comments 🥺🙏🏾,but thanks guys 🤲🏽,even those trowing shades thanks too🤞🏽 God bless you all🙏🏾😔

@bolatito.a:Not me imagining how hard she would have cried while editing these videos🥺stay strong boo💔🥺

@nomso02:dear God we all can handle breakups but pls not death🥺

Jesus 😭

stay strong babe…sorry for your loss

@slimberry610:I feel so sad for you baby😩😩 may his soul Rest In Peace till will meet to path no more😭

Watch video below:

https://vm.tiktok.com/ZMNkAkVqb/?k=1