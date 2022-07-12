TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

My mistress beats me for not licking her private parts and…

“May God bless you always” Nigerians shower love on Joke Silva…

BBNaija star, Pere outlines the categories of people to avoid in…

Nigerian lady returns from party to find her car and house razed by fire

Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

lady has been left confused and in total despair after she lost her house to a fire outbreak.

The lady who had been having a lovely sallah celebrate had gone out for a while, on returning she saw a crowd gathered close to her burning house.

She had initially shared a video of her enjoying her time as she munched on a sallah meat without having any idea that her house was on fire.

READ ALSO

Men are scarce, nobody is asking me out again – Pretty lady…

Lady who lodged boyfriend in hotel orders him to leave after…

Only for her to return to her street to meet a crowd of residents who gathered as they watched her house being gutted by fire.

She showed the things which had been salvaged as well as her car that was partially burnt by the fire.

Watch the video below;

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

My mistress beats me for not licking her private parts and sucking her breasts…

“May God bless you always” Nigerians shower love on Joke Silva over what she did…

BBNaija star, Pere outlines the categories of people to avoid in a relationship

I Have No Other Choice Than to Quit — Peter Okoye Shares Emotional Note

Lady narrates how her husband mocked her parents after their wedding

Kenneth Aguba Finally Replies Ladies Pleading to Marry him

Chacha Eke Cries For Help As She Makes Move To Completely Severe Ties With Her…

1 of 6

LATEST UPDATES

“Body all natural, we no dey go for maintenance” – Luchy Donalds throws hot…

Drama as hundreds of fans chase Nicki Minaj’s convoy through the streets of…

Nigerian lady returns from party to find her car and house razed by fire

“I must marry an Israeli virgin” – Kenneth Aguba declares; netizens…

For The Sake Of Your Children, Endure Your Marriage To The End — Media…

Khloe and her siblings gift their mum an SUV for her 60th birthday (Video)

Man narrates how receiving a heartbreak helped him graduate with an upper second…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More