Nigerian lady returns from party to find her car and house razed by fire

A lady has been left confused and in total despair after she lost her house to a fire outbreak.

The lady who had been having a lovely sallah celebrate had gone out for a while, on returning she saw a crowd gathered close to her burning house.

She had initially shared a video of her enjoying her time as she munched on a sallah meat without having any idea that her house was on fire.

Only for her to return to her street to meet a crowd of residents who gathered as they watched her house being gutted by fire.

She showed the things which had been salvaged as well as her car that was partially burnt by the fire.

