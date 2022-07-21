TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Shalom

A Nigerian student identified as @kaaego on Twitter has cried out for help after [email protected] excessively due to the ASUU strike.

According to her, she has set a new record on Guinness book of records for [email protected]

She tweeted:
“ASUU should please call of strike.
The number of times I have [email protected] these past few months supposed don enter Guinness book of record.”

Read some comments below:
Aleshi_seyi wrote:
“As funny as this is
It’s also sad
The things that aren’t suppose to be heard are seeming normal
Please repent.
No one is too deep In sin to be saved.🙂❤️
He still love you.❤️”

Pelumieeee wrote:
“Since pastor Chris said it’s not a sin or fornication …I de masturbate like say tomorrow no dey …”

Danizyon wrote:
“ASUU isn’t the problem, get a positive distraction, maybe a hubby, online business, take a course or learn a foreign language”

Sunlex_luv wrote:
“It shows that the kind of bura wey you dey get for school you no see am for house, chaiiii, allow ur Papa to enter you and see the differences, you no go gree make ASUU call off the off.
Try it and thank me later.”

See her tweet below:

