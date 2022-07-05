Nollywood actresses, Kate Henshaw and Rita Dominic attended an ‘owambe’ occasion over the weekend and a video of the movie stars is now making the rounds on social media.

In the viral clip, Henshaw and newly married Dominic were spotted at their allocated seats on the completely packed occasion.

However, Henshaw couldn’t resist the hotness inside the auditorium and she assisted herself with a hand fan. Moments into fanning herself, Henshaw chose to extend the favour to Rita Dominic and this made the actress blush.

Here are some reactions on social media:

@kollykab said:

“Kate, an epitome of true and loyal friend. Rita, a friend that stays through thick and thin. I love you both my celebrity crush.”

@julietkego said:

“A moment of sublime sisterhood and pure love. I love them! Kate Henshaw’s expression eh.”

@joseph_efemena wrote:

“@ritaUdominic and @HenshawKate are so gorgeous. This is so beautiful to watch! If the love is not like this, I don’t want.”

@sharyf wrote:

“Rita Dominic’s smile after Kate started fanning her”

@iam_emelie said:

“See better events but na heat want kee people in attendance. Architecture is important. More so understanding the purpose of the building is key. When you use store as ante room. Heat go kee your visitors.”

@_kathiiie said:

“I watched this video so much I lost count. Aunty Kate is me and I am aunty Kate. Hell we are even share a name.”