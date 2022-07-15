Nigerians react to alleged name of Regina Daniels’ second son

Controversial Nollywood teen actress, Regina Daniels has reportedly revealed the name of her second child with Nigerian politician and billionaire, Ned Nwoko.

The 21-year-old actress, entrepreneur and mother of 2 revealed the name of her second son who she recently gave birth to in a video she made while reuniting with her husband’s family.

The actress who has been out of Nigeria for a while due to her pregnancy recently reunited with her husband and his other children from his previous wives who flew to Dubai to see her.

Taking to her Snapchat story, Regina posted a letter she received from one of her step daughters, on which her second child’s name was written.

The letter comprised of colourful designs and a message which revealed that the step daughter couldn’t wait to see Regina and her children.

Her second son’s name was written as Khalifa which is an Arabic name meaning ‘successor’.