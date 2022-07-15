TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

“God truly answers prayers” – Judy Austin rejoices as…

Moment Rita Dominic and hubby, Fidelis Anosike k!ssed…

Yul Edochie’s wife, May thanks a lady who blasted him for…

Nigerians react to alleged name of Regina Daniels’ second son

Entertainment
By Shalom

Controversial Nollywood teen actress, Regina Daniels has reportedly revealed the name of her second child with Nigerian politician and billionaire, Ned Nwoko.

The 21-year-old actress, entrepreneur and mother of 2 revealed the name of her second son who she recently gave birth to in a video she made while reuniting with her husband’s family.

READ ALSO

Ned Nwoko breaks silence on alleged marriage proposal talks…

Regina Daniels’ mum, Rita Daniels collects dollars from her…

The actress who has been out of Nigeria for a while due to her pregnancy recently reunited with her husband and his other children from his previous wives who flew to Dubai to see her.

Taking to her Snapchat story, Regina posted a letter she received from one of her step daughters, on which her second child’s name was written.

The letter comprised of colourful designs and a message which revealed that the step daughter couldn’t wait to see Regina and her children.

Her second son’s name was written as  Khalifa which is an Arabic name meaning ‘successor’.

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

“God truly answers prayers” – Judy Austin rejoices as May Edochie…

Moment Rita Dominic and hubby, Fidelis Anosike k!ssed passionately at her 47th…

Yul Edochie’s wife, May thanks a lady who blasted him for taking a second…

Man dies after drinking an entire bottle of 35% spirit in two minutes just to…

Why I need to do away with Omoni Oboli – Uche Jombo opens up

Reactions Trail Videos of Man and His very Tall Wife, He Reaches Her on Her…

Ebuka Obi-Uchendu’s wife, Cynthia lists 40 reasons why she loves him as he…

1 of 6

LATEST UPDATES

Nigerians react to alleged name of Regina Daniels’ second son

“Only God Can Make Me Date Again” – Actress Moyo Lawal

I’m learning how to sew from my friend who dropped out of school because…

Lady Cries Out as The Entire Money in Her Bag Disappears after Collecting N100…

Emotional moment couple reunited years after having a long distance relationship

After 14 IVFs and multiple miscarriages, son of former Oyo state governor,…

My boyfriend broke up with me because I have mouth odour – Lady cries out

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More