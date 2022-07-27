Nkechi Blessing reacts to video of PSquare’s house in the village

Veteran Nollywood actress, Nkechi Blessing Sunday has reacted to the video of a man calling out Psquare over their alleged house in their hometown.

In the video, the man accused popular Nigerian music duo, Psquare of neglecting their house in their hometown.

According to him, the celebrity twins neglected their house in the village after they lost their parents.

He further claimed that, despite their career achievements, they chose to desert their house.

In his words,

“Psquare House in the village. People that have money, this life is not balanced”

Reacting to the video, Nollywood actors, Nkechi Blessing Sunday, Ugezu J. Ugezu, and many other celebrities have aired their opinion about the issue.

