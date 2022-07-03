Nkechi Blessing shades Blessing CEO as her little surgical backside refuses to shake

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Ezie Innocent

Controversial actress, Blessing Nkechi Sunday has subtly criticized a well-known Nigerian self-acclaimed relationship expert, Blessing Okoro, also known as Blessing CEO, for her little surgically enhanced backside that refused to shake.

A video that emerged online captured Blessing CEO trying to shake her surgically enhanced backside but to no success.

Nkechi Blessing, who reacted to the video, subtly shaded Blessing CEO for forcefully trying to stress her backside. Instead, she urged her not to worry herself.

She wrote: Blessing easy oo, no stress the yansh too much make e no break Abeg.

Netizens who reacted to the video made funny remarks about Blessing CEO’s action, begging her to let her backside heal properly.

miz_spicy.chi: Allow it heal o, no spoil am with shaking

franchise_collections: E no even shake

