Nollywood actresses, Chacha Eke and Eve Esin exchange messages amidst rumors of beef between them

Veteran Nollywood actresses, Chacha Eke and Eve Esin have been spotted exchanging messages on Instagram amid rumors of their beef over Chacha Ek’s ex-husband Faani Austin.

The two actresses were both rumored to be at loggerheads with each other as a result of Chacha Eke allegedly snatching Austin Faani from Eve Esin.

However, moments ago, the actresses debunked the rumors of rift between them through their social media interaction.

Recall that it was recently reported that Chacha Eke bagged a brand ambassadorial deal with a weight loss brand.

She revealed this on her verified Instagram account, flaunting her endorsement contract document.

However, reacting to the post, Eve Esin, took to the comment section to congratulate her.

Chacha Eke replied, calling her sweet names.

