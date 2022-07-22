TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Nollywood Teen Actress Susan Pwajok Pens Down Emotional Tribute To Late Nollywood Actress, Ada Ameh

By Shalom

Hours after releasing her chats with late Nollywood Actress, Ada Ameh, Susan Pwajok has continued to mourn the actress’ demise.

Susan Pwajok, Nollywood teen actress and Onscreen daughter of the late actress penned down an emotional tribute to late Ada.

She wrote;
“Mummy I can’t believe you’re gone, I’ve been waiting to hear that it’s a joke or false information cause none of it seems rreal

You were a mother to me & always would be.

I remember how you’d always say “ finish school 00 don’t be like me wey no go school”

You were one of the strongest women I’ve ever met, you were never afraid to say it how it was or to feel.

You were the first cast member of the Johnson’s to warm up to me as the new blessing, you would scold me when you saw | was distracted or not doing my best

You were definitely more than an on-screen mother to me.

You never missed any of my milestones, my primary school graduation, even when i brought raffle tickets you’d buy out a whole booklet, prefectship, when you traveled & forgot to get me something you’d ask for my account details, when | was graduating secondary school, you bought me heels for my prom.

I can’t start to list/mention things you did for me. I’m very grateful for everything & I’m happy that | was one of your children.

To know you is to love you & I’m happy | was lucky enough to have been close to you for years.

fill the videos | have of you are happy memories & I’m glad | was able to make them with you.

I’m going to miss you a lot & I’d miss your “pepper dem”

Till we meet again”

See her post below:

