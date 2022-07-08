“Now they will feel the wrath of Abidu Shaker” – Cubana Chiefpriest reacts to demolition of Odumeje’s church

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Ezie Innocent

Celebrity barman, Cubana Chief Priest has reacted to the demolition of pastor Chukwuemeka Odumeje’s church.

Recall that a video had surfaced yesterday wherein the pastor’s church was seen being demolished by government workers.

The preacher was also seen being assaulted by some of the security operatives at the site of the demolition while he had tried to intervene.

It is claimed that the church had been earmarked for months for demolition after falling short of the Anambra building plan.

Reacting to this, Cubana Chief Priest has urged the clergyman to remain strong.

He wrote:

“Stay Strong💪 Man Of God @prophetchukwuemeka Now They Will Feel The Wrath Of Abidu Shaker !!!! We Love You So Much Happy Soul & We Feel Your Pain. ChiefPriest☠️ Dey For You. 💔💔💔💔”.

