By Shalom

Nigerian street singer, Habeeb Okikiola, popularly known as Portable has yet again stirred reactions after congratulating the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Governorship candidate for Osun State, Ademola Adeleke following his victory at the polls.

Recall that, the musician had unapologetically revealed that he was paid to campaign for the incumbent governor, Adegboyega Oyetola.

However, following the announcement of the results, the singer took to his Instagram page to congratulate Ademola Adeleke while also adding a song he made for him during the last election.

This musician’s congratulatory messages stirred a lot of reactions from netizens and celebrities.

He wrote:
“Congratulations Kinimah Akoi Ademola Adeleke Imoh Tilde”

Reacting to this, Nigerian entrepreneur, billionaire and CEO of the Cubana Group, Obi Cubana reacted revealing that Portable has no enemy.

See the post and comments below:

