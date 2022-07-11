Only bring a rich man that can spend, our family is big – Grandma advises granddaughter

A grandma was seen advisng her granddaughter on the kind of man to bring home.

According to her , she should being home a man who is rich because the family population is quiet high.

In the video making rounds online, the old woman asked her if she understands what she said.

The girl on the other hand was seen smiling and nodding in affirmation, noting that she has taken the advise.

Watch the video below;

