“Only God Can Make Me Date Again” – Actress Moyo Lawal

Entertainment
By Shalom

Veteran Nollywood actress and brand ambassador Moyo Lawal, has disclosed that she won’t be getting into any relationship anytime soon unless God himself talks to her.

The actress revealed this in a recent post she made on her official instagram account.

However, the actress’ new stance on relationships has gotten her fans and followers talking and a lot of people are showing concern and support for the actress.

She furthermore revealed that only God himself can persuade her to date again.

The actress wrote:
“I’m not dating again until God himself come sit on my bed and say my homeboy tryna talk to you”.

Fans and netizens who came across the post have come to a conclusion that the actress must be going through a rough break-up which has led her into making such post.

 

