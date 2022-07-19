OPM pastor offers financial support to two ladies fighting over Aguba, gives conditions

Apostle Chibuzor Chinyere, a Nigerian pastor, has intervened in the complicated case involving veteran actor Kenneth Aguba and two women fighting for his love.

He redirected an offer that had been made to the actor to the women known as Anastasia Michael Olamma and Ella Ada.

Since Aguba is not interested in them, the founder of Omega Power Ministries has stated that he will sponsor their wedding and honeymoon whenever they are ready to settle down with another man.

He stipulated that the wedding must take place in Port Harcourt and that the wedding is to completely stop them from being a nuisance on the OPM estate. The pastor went on to say that once it was proven to be genuine, he would give them money to start a business.

Taking to Facebook, Apostle Chinyere wrote;

“I am not in Nigeria. “I have been monitoring events happening and I have refused to comment. Now I am saying something.

“As Aguba has refused to marry any woman from Nigeria.

“I am hereby transferring the gifts to the girls.

Any man that marries both of them, I will support their wedding and also send them and their husbands on honeymoon in Dubai.

“But wedding must take place in Port Harcourt and marriage committee will follow them to their villages to confirm if the wedding is real or a scam.

“After their wedding, each of them shall be given a large sum of money to start a business

“I have informed authorities, that they are to stay clear from OPM free estate. No more causing nuisance in OPM estate. #opmgih.”