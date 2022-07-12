TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

“May God bless you always” Nigerians shower love on Joke Silva…

BBNaija star, Pere outlines the categories of people to avoid in…

Lady narrates how her husband mocked her parents after their…

Osinachi’s husband, Peter Nwachukwu, escapes from Kuje prison

Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

Peter Nwachukwu, the late gospel singer Osinachi’s husband, has escaped from Kuje Prison in Abuja

Peter Nwachukwu, the late gospel singer’s husband, was one of the inmates who escaped during last Tuesday’s terrorist attack on the Kuje Correctional Centre in Abuja by the Islamic State-backed Boko Haram faction known as the Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP).

“During our roll call yesterday, we discovered that the husband of the late gospel singer was missing,” a senior prison official told SaharaReporters.

READ ALSO

Court finally reveals charges against late Osinachi…

Osinachi’s twin sister, Grace reveals what made her late…

A High Court of the Federal Capital Territory in Wuse had on June 3 remanded Nwachukwu at the Kuje Correctional Facility, pending the hearing and determination of the homicide-related suit instituted against him by the Attorney General of the Federation.

His wife died on April 8 and many of her colleagues had accused her husband of subjecting the deceased to domestic violence, leading to her death.

Nwachukwu was alleged to have kicked Osinachi in the chest, leading to a blood clot that eventually killed her.

Kemi Filani recalls that the Nigerian government had previously claimed that 879 inmates escaped from the facility during the unfortunate attack.

“A total of 879 inmates escaped from the facility during the unfortunate attack.
“As at the time of this report, 443 have been recaptured, 551 inmates are currently in custody, 4 inmates dead and 16 inmates sustained various degrees of injuries and are being treated at the moment.

“However, efforts are ongoing to recapture all fleeing inmates,” Spokesperson for the Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS), Umar Abubakar, had said.

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

“May God bless you always” Nigerians shower love on Joke Silva over what she did…

BBNaija star, Pere outlines the categories of people to avoid in a relationship

Lady narrates how her husband mocked her parents after their wedding

Chacha Eke Cries For Help As She Makes Move To Completely Severe Ties With Her…

I Have No Other Choice Than to Quit — Peter Okoye Shares Emotional Note

Kenneth Aguba Finally Replies Ladies Pleading to Marry him

“I was paid just N5K for most of the movies I acted” – Kenneth Aguba reveals

1 of 6

LATEST UPDATES

Why I prefer my marriage to be private but not secret – Rita Dominic reveals

Osinachi’s husband, Peter Nwachukwu, escapes from Kuje prison

CAF Player of the Year: Super Eagles players fail to make final 10-man shortlist

“Body all natural, we no dey go for maintenance” – Luchy Donalds throws hot…

Drama as hundreds of fans chase Nicki Minaj’s convoy through the streets of…

Nigerian lady returns from party to find her car and house razed by fire

“I must marry an Israeli virgin” – Kenneth Aguba declares; netizens…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More