Osinachi’s husband, Peter Nwachukwu, escapes from Kuje prison

Peter Nwachukwu, the late gospel singer Osinachi’s husband, has escaped from Kuje Prison in Abuja

Peter Nwachukwu, the late gospel singer’s husband, was one of the inmates who escaped during last Tuesday’s terrorist attack on the Kuje Correctional Centre in Abuja by the Islamic State-backed Boko Haram faction known as the Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP).

“During our roll call yesterday, we discovered that the husband of the late gospel singer was missing,” a senior prison official told SaharaReporters.

A High Court of the Federal Capital Territory in Wuse had on June 3 remanded Nwachukwu at the Kuje Correctional Facility, pending the hearing and determination of the homicide-related suit instituted against him by the Attorney General of the Federation.

His wife died on April 8 and many of her colleagues had accused her husband of subjecting the deceased to domestic violence, leading to her death.

Nwachukwu was alleged to have kicked Osinachi in the chest, leading to a blood clot that eventually killed her.

Kemi Filani recalls that the Nigerian government had previously claimed that 879 inmates escaped from the facility during the unfortunate attack.

“A total of 879 inmates escaped from the facility during the unfortunate attack.

“As at the time of this report, 443 have been recaptured, 551 inmates are currently in custody, 4 inmates dead and 16 inmates sustained various degrees of injuries and are being treated at the moment.

“However, efforts are ongoing to recapture all fleeing inmates,” Spokesperson for the Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS), Umar Abubakar, had said.