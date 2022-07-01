‘Our love is forever’ – Sammie Okposo assures wife on their 12th wedding anniversary

Popular gospel singer, Sammie Okposo and his wife, Ozioma are celebrating their anniversary today, July 1st.

Recall that few months ago, the gospel singer made the headlines after his secret affair with a woman in United States went viral.

Despite what their union had gone through during those times, they have proven to be inseparable no matter what.

The singer has assured his wife of his undying love and devotion to her on their 12th wedding anniversary.

He wrote:

“Happy 12th wedding anniversary to us. July 1st 2010-2022. 12 years done. Forever to Go. Our Love is Forever

God’s grace is working for us @ozyokposo,”

Fans, colleagues have flooded the couple’s comment section to congratulate their couple on their twelveth wedding anniversary.