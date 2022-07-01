TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Liposuction: “You no get shame again!” – Netizens drag Blessing…

Mercy Johnson celebrates her 22-year-old sister as she writes…

Heavily pregnant woman sparks reactions with her new video

‘Our love is forever’ – Sammie Okposo assures wife on their 12th wedding anniversary

Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

Popular gospel singer, Sammie Okposo and his wife, Ozioma are celebrating their anniversary today, July 1st.

Recall that few months ago, the gospel singer made the headlines after his secret affair with a woman in United States went viral.

Despite what their union had gone through during those times, they have proven to be inseparable no matter what.

READ ALSO

How I escaped being s3duced by oga’s wife – Man shares…

Super Eagles goalkeeper, Francis Uzoho jubilates as he…

The singer has assured his wife of his undying love and devotion to her on their 12th wedding anniversary.

He wrote:

“Happy 12th wedding anniversary to us. July 1st 2010-2022. 12 years done. Forever to Go. Our Love is Forever
God’s grace is working for us @ozyokposo,”
Fans, colleagues have flooded the couple’s comment section to congratulate their couple on their twelveth wedding anniversary.

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Liposuction: “You no get shame again!” – Netizens drag Blessing Okoro as she…

Mercy Johnson celebrates her 22-year-old sister as she writes final papers

Heavily pregnant woman sparks reactions with her new video

Queen Nwokoye finally opens up about getting married to white man

Double celebration as Regina Daniels welcomes second child in Amman, Jordan

“JJC was sent out because he did not submit to his wife, Funke” – Lady claims…

Regina Daniels shares beautiful moments from son, Munir’s second birthday party…

1 of 7

LATEST UPDATES

‘Our love is forever’ – Sammie Okposo assures wife on their 12th wedding…

Policemen seen f!ghting each other over a bag in Gbagada, Lagos (Video)

I took care of him when he had an accident but he cheated after recovering –…

Why our marriage crashed – Funke Akindele’s ex-husband, JJCSkillz

From house hunting to getting husband – Nigerian lady marries man that built…

Man offers N100k to anyone who locates lady that defended passenger on airplane

Yul Edochie speaks on Tiwa Savage, reveals what his politician friend told him…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More