TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

The Johnson’s star, Susan Pwajok shares her chat with late Ada…

“I am enjoying myself” – Last post of actress Ada…

How you prevented me from ruining my musical video – Yemi Alade…

Oyibo lady speaks fluent Igbo while declaring support for Peter Obi

Entertainment
By Shalom

In a viral video, an oyibo woman was seen speaking igbo fluently while declaring her support for Peter Obi.

According to her, Nigeria does not need a man who has many wives and is distributing Nigeria’s money here and there.

READ ALSO

Alex Ekubo’s message to Funke Akindele stirs reactions

Davido replies fan who asked if he’s OBidient,…

She revealed that she is an “obidient servant” because she believes that Peter Obi is the person Nigeria needs now as he is capable is setting this country right.

While speaking igbo, she was heard saying:
“Because I know he will transform this country. And his is very honest.He is a very honest man and straightforward man. I know him personally with his family.
He is the kind of man Nigeria needs. We don’t want these Hausa men who marry seven wives and send them to different locations like Dubai while distributing Nigeria’s money anyhow like Atiku. Peter Obi is a very honest person.

Please you people should not deceive us. Put the right person in power. I am supporting Peter Obi because I want someone that will transform Nigeria. Nigeria has spoilt. I am an Obidient servant. Nigeria is so insecure.
Like if you call a child who was raised abroad and ask them to come down to Nigeria and manage a business they will tell you to just sell it because no one wants to risk their lives coming to an insecure country”

Watch the video below:

 

 

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

The Johnson’s star, Susan Pwajok shares her chat with late Ada Ameh before she…

“I am enjoying myself” – Last post of actress Ada Ameh eating before…

How you prevented me from ruining my musical video – Yemi Alade reacts to Ada…

“She called me crazy and mentally derailed” – Kemi Olunloyo revisits old beef…

Empress Njamah finally reacts to her friend, Ada Ameh’s death

Man narrates what his little daughter did after he intentionally ignored her

Actress, Ada Ameh reportedly slumps, dies

1 of 7

LATEST UPDATES

Oyibo lady speaks fluent Igbo while declaring support for Peter Obi

Lady shares videos of her son whom she left with her family while working abroad

“People mistake me for their elder sister” – Proud young mum…

How Ada Ameh Treated Me When I First Met Her – Saskay

“My poor baby can’t see” – Singer Runtown’s son suffers eye injury

“I Have Had A Pretty Traumatic Year” – Fancy Acholonu Recounts Near-death…

“My Mama, Tears Won’t Let Me Type”: Ada Ameh’s Eldest Daughter on The Johnsons…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More